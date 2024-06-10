Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.9%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $41.85. 1,894,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,394,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.