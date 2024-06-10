Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,100.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,523,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,132.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,514.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,351 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,796.70.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,190 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,601.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 106,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 88,935 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brightcove by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Brightcove by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

