Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank cut their price target on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 52.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

