Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.