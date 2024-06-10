Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 4.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,788.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,641.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,549.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,579.36 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.