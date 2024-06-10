BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.01.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

