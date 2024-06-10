BMO Capital Markets Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $196.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.60.

FSV opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.16. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

