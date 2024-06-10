BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$37.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.54.

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 236,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,889. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.02. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

