Blur Trading Down 9.8% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,659,132,751.855023 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.35374642 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $37,125,972.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

