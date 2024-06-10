Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 12853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Blue Star Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.
Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Blue Star Gold Company Profile
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Star Gold
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.