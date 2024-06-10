Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Blackstone by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 726,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

