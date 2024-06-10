Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.32. 1,387,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

