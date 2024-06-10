BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $724.18 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.18 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,759.56 or 1.00011427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00095654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,861,833 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999999 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

