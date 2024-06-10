Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.30. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 3,829,037 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BITF. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Bitfarms Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

