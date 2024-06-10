BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $864.43 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $69,606.51 or 1.00036023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00095902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,346.93487815 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,267,301.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.