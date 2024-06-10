Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $227.84. The company had a trading volume of 275,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,305. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.