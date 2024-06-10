Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes $924,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 263,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

