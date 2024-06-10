Bennett Associates Wealth Management Invests $3.48 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.