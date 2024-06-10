Bennett Associates Wealth Management Invests $20.48 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

