Bellevue Group AG Trims Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,469 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Shockwave Medical worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 200.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock remained flat at $334.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

