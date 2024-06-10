Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 2.74% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $71,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $430,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.89. 4,406,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,782. The stock has a market cap of $514.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.01. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

