Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.34% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AXSM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,544. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

