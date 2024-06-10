Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.73% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.97. 477,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.27 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.