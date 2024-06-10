Bellevue Group AG Has $56.37 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $56,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,380. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,106 shares of company stock worth $2,878,917. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

