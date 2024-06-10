Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,404,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 412,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $263,242.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,606.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,288 shares of company stock worth $3,451,082. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

