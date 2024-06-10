Bellevue Group AG Buys 382,531 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,531 shares during the quarter. Arvinas makes up 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 4.56% of Arvinas worth $103,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.99. 494,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,207. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

