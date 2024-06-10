Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $224.71 million and $1.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.95 or 0.05285535 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00046920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,895,237 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,515,237 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

