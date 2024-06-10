Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

BDX traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,000. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

