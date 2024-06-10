Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.40. 26,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,522. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

