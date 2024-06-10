Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,622,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

