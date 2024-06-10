Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00381.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.2 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 13,741,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,979,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.