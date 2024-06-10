Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,082,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,634,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 452,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
