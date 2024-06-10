Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 566,841 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,841 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Teck Resources worth $149,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $49.64. 1,045,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

