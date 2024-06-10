Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 797,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,372,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 168,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $149.28. 695,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,266. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.54 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

