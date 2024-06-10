Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $102.53 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 1.21% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Tapestry by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 957,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,130. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.