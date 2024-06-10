Azora Capital LP Sells 69,609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Azora Capital LP reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 14,466,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

