Azora Capital LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,270 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned 0.50% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 366,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

