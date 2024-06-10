Azora Capital LP Acquires 877,540 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Webster Financial makes up 6.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.86% of Webster Financial worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 656,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.