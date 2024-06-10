Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 430,555 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $888,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 1,005,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $733.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSHA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

