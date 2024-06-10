Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.57. The company had a trading volume of 997,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,778. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

