Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,524 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.64. 638,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,033. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

