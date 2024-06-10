Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.87. 507,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

