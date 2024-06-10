Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. 11,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 152,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

