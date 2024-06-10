Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.56. 6,070,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $573.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

