ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ASD has a market cap of $34.81 million and $1.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,655.02 or 1.00008084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00094612 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05075858 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,973,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.