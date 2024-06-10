Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 211,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 94,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
