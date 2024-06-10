Artia Global Partners LP Makes New Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Guggenheim cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 769,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

