Ariston Services Group Takes $315,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOC traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.26 and its 200 day moving average is $463.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

