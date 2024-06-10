argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 3.8% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in argenx by 174.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.30. 178,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,253. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.