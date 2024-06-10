Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.3 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,327 shares of company stock worth $4,318,649 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.